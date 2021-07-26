Four pets die in Moorhead apartment fire

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Fire caused extensive damage to a townhome in a four-unit complex plex in Moorhead overnight.

Firefighters responded to the call just before midnight Sunday at 1816 Belsly Boulevard.

Battalion Chief Dave Conrad says crews found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the two-story townhouse.

It turned into a two-alarm fire with mutual aid from Fargo and Sabin fire departments.

He says the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Other units were not damaged.

Two occupants of the unit were home and escaped safely.

While extinguishing the fire and completing searches, crews discovered three dogs and rabbit that did not survive the smoke and fire conditions.

The West Fargo Fire Department’s arson K-9 Mika was also brought in to investigate the cause.

Conrad says the fire started on the first floor.

Fire, smoke and water damaged approximately 75% of the structure with an initial damage estimate of $70,000.