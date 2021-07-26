NDDOT adds dozens more self-serve kiosks

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation has added dozens of self-serve kiosks around the state to help residents avoid what can sometimes be a long wait at the motor vehicle stations.

The DOT has completed adding 44 kiosks, a project which began earlier this year.

Residents can now use 52 kiosks to renew a license, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay a reinstatement fee, change an address and edit donor registry information. They also can check the status of their license, driving record and commercial driver’s license medical card.

An initial REAL ID card isn’t available at the kiosk, but its renewal is possible.