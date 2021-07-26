North Dakota state trooper assaulted at Oriska rest area

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway says a state trooper was treated for non-life threatening injuries Monday after the trooper was dragged by a vehicle being driven by a woman near Oriska,

Capt. Bryan Niewind says the trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver on I-94 near Tower City. The vehicle was described as a tan Buick LeSabre with no registration. It was stolen from Clay County, Minn. on July 5.

The trooper located the car at the westbound Oriska Rest Area at approximately 7:24 a.m. The driver appeared to be passed out and under the influence of methamphetamine. She refused to exit the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

Niewind says the trooper attempted to remove the driver, but she placed the vehicle in reverse and began to accelerate, dragging the trooper. Two Good Samaritans assisted the trooper in removing the driver, who was placed in the patrol vehicle.

Thirty-five-year-old Amanda Leavy of Jamestown was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension, false information, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leavy was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Stutsman County Jail.