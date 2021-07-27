AAA distributing yard signs to promote child pedestrian safety

FARGO (KVRR) – Because pedestrian fatalities and injuries are on the rise across the nation, AAA has started a yard sign campaign to remind drivers to be extra cautious.

AAA’s branch office in Fargo is distributing free “Slow Down, Watch for Children” yard signs. The signs are available for pick-up during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, while supplies last.

To pick up a sign visit the AAA branch office at 4950 13th Ave S, or call (701) 282-6222. AAA membership is not required.

A limited number of signs are also being made available through traffic safety partners in other North Dakota communities in support of the state’s Vision Zero initiative.