Fargo Youth Baseball Squad Vying For A Chance At Little League World Series

The 12U Fargo team will head to Indianapolis for a regional tournament that determines who clinches a berth to Williamsport, PA

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The 12U Fargo Youth Baseball team won the North Dakota state tournament and is off to compete in the Central Regional in Indianapolis. They’ll play for a chance to head to Williamsport Pennsylvania for the Little League World series. The top two teams out of that regional will be east coast bound. Regardless of whether they win, the group is just excited for the experience.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time together as a team and hopefully we can just try to win some games and stay down there for a while,” said infielder Skyler Burkhardt.

“Good being on TV, have your friends watch you in down in Indianapolis,” said Pitcher Dylan Salberg.

“For the kids, it’s just going to be, they get to stay in a hotel room, they’re pumped about taking a bus, they’re pumped about all these different things,” said head coach Grant Gigstad. “The games, they’re not secondary but we’re going to see the best competition, get the better scene in there. Super excited about that. We’re going to see where North Dakota stands with everybody else.”

Plays starts on August 7th and run through the 14th. Teams from thirteen states are in the region.