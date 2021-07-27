Health officials investigating COVID-19 cluster at teen camp on Pelican Lake

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Dept. of Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a camp for teenagers in Otter Tail County.

Communications specialist Erin McHenry says state health officials are aware of “a cluster of cases” at the Castaway Club Young Life Camp on Pelican Lake. McHenry says the investigation is ongoing.

Camp manager Greg Johnson says he’s aware of 10 coronavirus cases involving staff members over the past two weeks. No new cases have been reported within the past week. Johnson says the number of infected guests wasn’t immediately known because the cases may have been reported in other states.

When the outbreak began, Johnson says special protocols were put into place, including an indoor mask requirement for all guests and staff members and in some circumstances, an outdoor mask requirement.

Johnson says the facility typically hosts teenage guests from about 10 Midwestern states.