Help Wanted: JL Beers Closing Moorhead Location Until Further Notice

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A worker shortage is forcing JL Beers to close its Moorhead location starting Thursday and until further notice.

In a social media post, company operators say they will re-open as soon as they are able to recruit new team members.

Current workers will be helping out at the other JL Beers locations in Fargo and West Fargo.

If you are looking for a job, visit the JL Beers website for more information.