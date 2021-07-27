Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Native American leaders to discuss voting rights

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Native American leaders from several states are meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to shed light on voting rights and the challenges Native Americans face at the polls.

The meeting focused on the Native American Voting Rights Act and the Biden Administration’s push to expand ballot access.

Prairie Rose Seminole representing North Dakota says early access to voting and more polling locations on tribal lands are needed.

“We can do better at physical polling locations in tribal communities, especially when your polling precinct could be 80 miles away and you want to vote in person. I think it’s fun voting in person,” Seminole said.

The meeting included Oglala Lakota Nation President Kevin Killer of South Dakota, as well as leaders from Montana and Alaska.