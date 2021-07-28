Man Faces Murder Charge After Fatal Overdose in Polk County

Andre Metcalf

1/1 Georgie Piatkoff

POLK CO., Minn. — Two people are arrested as Polk County authorities investigate the death of a woman who is believed to have overdosed on fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office says 32 -year old Katie Flick of Erskine was found dead at a home 7 miles from Fertile.

29-year old George Piatkoff of Erskine was taken to the hospital in Crookston.

He was later placed under arrest along with 43-year Andre Metcalf of Crookston.

Metcalf was arrested for 3rd degree murder for giving or distributing a controlled substance.

Authorities recovered 16 M-30 fake Percocet pills thought to contain fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office says the pills are “extremely deadly” and have been flooding the region resulting in multiple overdoses.