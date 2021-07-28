Pipeline will bring natural gas to Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Kindred

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Montana-Dakota Utilities and WBI Energy plan to build a natural gas pipeline extension to bring more natural gas to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area.

MDU Spokesman Mark Hanson says the 60 mile extension will run from Mapleton to Wahpeton and will also bring natural gas to Kindred. Currently, Wahpeton-Breckenridge is served by Great Plains Natural Gas, an MDU subsidiary, through a pipeline on the Minnesota side.

Hanson says the company plans to start construction on the $60 million project in early 2024 and have it finished by later that year.

The estimated cost of the pipeline is $75 million.