Derby For the Vets gift $10,000 check to VA hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Derby for the Vets presenting a special donation to Fargo’s VA hospital.

In a special announcement about the upcoming 10th annual derby, the director presented a check totaling 10 thousand dollars that was collected from this year’s event.

Part of the announcement also included new changes that would allow people of all ages to participate in the derby.

It previously allowed only those 21 years of age or older to participate.

“The $10,000 means that we can invest in more important equipment for the recovery and everything that veterans go through. That’s why we need to get us over $100,000 in total giving,” Derby for the Vets, Director, Dan Jacobson.

The 10th annual Derby for the Vets will be held at the Fargo Air Museum on February 12th.