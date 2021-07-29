LIVE: Heart Walk Returns In-Person For 2021

American Heart Association's Fargo Heart Walk Set For Thursday, August 5th

We are one week away from the Fargo Heart Walk’s return to an in-person event. There’s still plenty of time to sign up.

This year’s walk is Thursday, August 5th at Urban Plain Park in South Fargo.

The American Heart Association is bringing it back in person after going virtual last year.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig will help emcee the walk.

There will be masks available and they will observe social distancing, but even if you can’t make it in person, you can still join and walk to fight heart disease, the number one killer in the U.S.

Fargo Heart Walk Director Jessica Lundgren says, “We’re asking people to walk wherever they’re at. You can come out to our heart walk at Urban Plains Park. You can walk in your neighborhood. You can walk around your office building, whatever works best for you.”

The Heart Association says they fund more heart and stroke research in the U.S. than anyone except the federal government.

That includes research at NDSU, University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.

