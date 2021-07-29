Sheyenne Boys Golf Named Top 100 Program in Country

Mustangs ranked No. 91 by National High School Golf Association

FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne boys’ golf has been named a top 100 program in the country by the national high school golf association. The mustangs came in at number 91 as the only school ranked from the state of North Dakota.

The program won its first state title this past spring.

The team success has carried over to a trio of golfers in tournaments this summer. Andrew Wilhelm, Nate Peyerl and Chase Swenson went 1-2-3 on the F-M junior tour event at Fargo Country Club last weekend. On the Western NoDak Tour earlier this month, Wilhelm and Peyerl finished in the top five.