Watch: Strand says Piepkorn’s middle finger gesture ’embarrassing’ for Fargo

CITY COMMISSIONER JOHN STRAND SAYS COMMISSIONER DAVE PIEPKORN SHOULD APOLOGIZE

FARGO (KVRR) – A discussion over business property tax incentives led to what appears to show a Fargo city commissioner making an obscene gesture during Monday’s city commission meeting.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised his right fist with his middle finger extended during a tense discussion with Commissioner Tony Gehrig. The incident was captured on video posted on the Fargo City Commission’s official website.

Gehrig says he didn’t see Piepkorn’s actions and says he doesn’t have a comment.

Piepkorn hasn’t responded to multiple messages seeking comment. Mayor Tim Mahoney has also been unavailable for comment.

City Commissioner John Strand tells KVRR News that Piepkorn’s actions are “embarrassing.” Strand says Piepkorn should issue an apology. “It’s unfortunate when citizens are talking about the behavior of the leaders rather than the issues” Strand said.

Strand says when members of the public speak during city commission meetings, they are expected to abide by rules of decorum. He says the same rules should apply to commissioners.

Strand is considering placing the issue on the agenda of a future city commission meeting for discussion.