Walz offers Minnesotans $100 gift cards to get vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is joining the Biden Administration’s initiative to provide $100 to all Minnesotans age 12 and older who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from July 30 through August 15.

“President Biden is calling for a nationwide push to make sure our families and communities are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and Minnesota is ready to join the effort,” Walz said. “Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal. All you have to do is roll up your sleeves.”

Minnesota residents 12 years of age and older who receive their first dose between July 30 and August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Beginning Aug. 4, Walz says residents can verify their first dose and claim their $100.

How Minnesotans can get their Free Shot:

Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline



1-833-431-2053 Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

