Lindquist announces years-long battle with mental health issues

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Democratic U.S. House candidate Mark J. Lindquist says he was recently admitted to the hospital for mental health issues.

Lindquist, who wants to represent Minnesota’s 7th District, says he checked himself into the Fargo VA Medical Center on July 23.

“I am not ok. I checked myself into the Fargo VA Mental Health Clinic this week and asked for help” Lindquist announced on social media.

“If you’re struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts, anxiety or mental wellness issues there are wonderful resources in your community. Ask for help. I did and I’m on the journey to recovery. You can do it too.”

In a video posted on Lindquist’s Facebook page, the Afghanistan War veteran said he’s been struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts for years.

Lindquist is a motivational speaker and is perhaps best known for singing the National Anthem at sporting events across the nation.

He was born in Seoul, Korea, grew up in Ortonville, Minn. and currently lives in Moorhead.