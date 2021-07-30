Melinda’s Garden Moment: Turn Plants Into Art

Create a bit of living art with your trees and shrubs

Save space and add seasonal interest to your landscape by espaliering fruit trees or ornamental plants flat against a wall, fence, or trellis. With regular pruning you can create living art that adds flowers and fruit to the landscape.

The cordon is the most traditional design and often used to create living fences. Branches are trained to grow horizontally out from one single trunk.

The branches of a palmetto espalier are shaped into a U by training the branches up at the ends.

Fill a vertical space by training branches up and outward at a 45 degree angle to form a fan.

Consider an informal design if you want to do a bit less pruning and have an informal landscape.

Create a candelabra with several vertical branches arising from a low horizontal branch.

A Belgian fence has several V shaped espaliers woven together to form a fence or lattice.