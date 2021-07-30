Moorhead mosque vandal sentenced, released from jail

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A man who pleaded guilty to vandalizing a Moorhead mosque has been sentenced to a year and a day in jail.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton says 22-year-old Benjamin Enderle was released Friday after serving 95 days. The remainder of the Enderle’s sentence will be suspended for five years. He must also participate in a restorative justice program.

Enderle spray-painted the words “Death to Islam” and “Go to Hell” at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center.

According to court documents, Enderle admitted to police that he was responsible for the vandalism and told investigators that he did it as a joke.

Shortly after the incident in April, the mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Horace and Dilworth issued a joint statement calling the vandalism “a heinous act of hate.”