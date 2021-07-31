Trollwood’s Cinderella production canceled again due to poor air quality

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Saturday’s performance of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Trollwood Performing Arts School in Moorhead is canceled due to the air quality.

Fargo Public Schools officials say the decision was made following consultations from the North Dakota State University Climate Office and Fargo Cass Public Health.

The air quality index in the area continues to be unhealthy due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

All tickets for Saturday’s show will be refunded in full.

The next scheduled performance is Sunday, August 1st at 8:30 p.m.