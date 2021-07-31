Zimmer Disappointed In Unvaccinated Players Missing Time Over COVID-19

The head coach addressed the media before Saturday night's practice

EAGAN, MINN (KVRR) – With the start to the regular season just over a month away, Vikings training camp is in full swing in Eagan, Minnesota. Saturday marks the second of fourteen sessions at the TCO Performance Center. However, there have been a few COVID-19 issues for Minnesota.

Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium. Further updates will be shared as they become available in the coming days. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 31, 2021

The team released the above statement saying that multiple players wouldn’t partake in the evening practice because of COVID-19 protocols. 3rd round draft pick Kellon Mond tested positive for the virus, which led to Kirk Cousins sitting out as well. Head coach Mike Zimmer expressed disappointment in unvaccinated players missing time over COVID-19. He went on to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

“You know this delta variant is rough,” Zimmer said before practice. “You can see the cases going up every single day now. That’s why, for the sake of everyone’s health, I think it’s important but some people don’t understand, I guess.”

As of now, It’s unknown how long Cousins and Mond will be sidelined. Vikings hold their first padded practice on Monday and open up the season at the Bengals on September 12th.