Concrete project will slow traffic on 13th Ave. South for weeks

FARGO (KVRR) – The first phase of a concrete pavement project along 13th Ave. South, one of the busiest streets in Fargo, is expected to tie up traffic for several weeks.

Beginning August 2, crews will start working on the project from 25th St. to 28th St. 13th Ave. South is being reduced to one lane in each direction. Phase one is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

The overall 13th Ave. S. project extends from 21st St. to 28th St. Following Phase 1, crews will start Phase 2 which involves extending work east on 13th Ave. South. to 21st St.

Crews are removing bad areas of concrete and replacing it with new concrete. The city says street sections will be re-opened when the new pavement is ready for traffic.