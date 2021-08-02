United Way of Cass-Clay hands out backpacks to families

Over 6,000 backpacks and supplies will be given away

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Is your family in need of school supplies?

United Way can help. Throughout the week the non-profit will be handing out 6,000 backpacks and school supplies to families in need with children attending K-12 schools in Cass or Clay County

Scheels Arena is sponsoring the 23rd year giveaway which will be in a drive-thru format.

Families will be asked to complete a registration form when they arrive and to bring an ID for each child who will be receiving the supplies.

“One of our primary goals is to help students succeed and this is just one way we do that. We know when students go back to school prepared and excited to learn that they will do better in school and that is just better for our community better for local families and it creates a really positive environment in the classroom too,” United Way Cass-Clay Director of Community Impact Tiffany McShane said.

Families who can’t attend the distribution events should contact their school district as each school will receive a limited supply of backpacks.

Here are the times for the giveaway:

Tuesday, August 3 – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4 – 4:30- 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 5 – 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.