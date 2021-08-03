Cass County deputy placed on leave after DUI arrest in Fargo

Jacob Danielson

FARGO (KVRR) – A Cass County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Briggeman says around 6:00 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Jesse Jahner was notified by Fargo police that they had responded to a crash involving a Cass County deputy. The crash occurred at Custom Express Car Wash in South Fargo.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Deputy Jacob Danielson. Two children were present during the crash and no injuries were reported.

Danielson was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol with a minor present.

“In order to maintain the trust of the citizens we serve, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will strive to be accountable and transparent in these types of situations” Jahner said. “Although we realize that police officers can make mistakes, they are not above the law and need to maintain a high level of professionalism at all times and be held accountable when necessary.”

Danielson began his employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in May, 2020. His current assignment is a licensed correctional deputy in the Cass County Jail.