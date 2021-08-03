Citizen tip leads to arrest of suspected catalytic converter thieves

Melissa Desjarlait & Nicole McAloney

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police say a call from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of two people involved in the theft of a catalytic converter.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 18 Street South for a report of suspicious activity.

The caller said they saw someone underneath a vehicle and could hear what they believed was a saw being used. Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle.

Two reciprocating saws, often used in catalytic converter thefts, were found. One of the occupants also admitted to holding a flashlight while the other suspect was under the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had recent damage to the exhaust, including what appeared to be recent cuts, and the catalytic converter was missing.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nicole McAloney and 37 year-old Melissa Desjarlait were arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle parts and criminal damage to property.