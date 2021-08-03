Fargo Cass Public Health recommending masks in indoor public settings

NEW RECOMMENDATION IS DUE TO A RISE IN DELTA VARIANT CASES

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo-Cass Public Health has revised its COVID-19 recommendations and is now recommending that regardless of vaccination status, face coverings be worn in indoor public settings.

Health officials say Cass County has been designated as having a “substantial COVID-19 transmission rate.” In counties with a substantial or high transmission rate, The CDC has recommended residents to wear masks in indoor public settings, including those who are fully vaccinated.

According to CDC, the Delta variant has most recently surged to become the predominant variant, from less than 1% of cases in May to over 80% of cases in July.

FCPH also recommends CDC guidelines for K-12 schools, including universal masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission rates.

The fully vaccinated rates in Cass County for 12-18 year-olds are approximately 30%, and 19-39 year-olds are below 50%. The vaccine is currently only available for those 12 years and older.