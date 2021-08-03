Minnesota attorney general launches unit to review convictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors are announcing the launch of a new unit to review potentially wrongful convictions through a partnership with the Minnesota Innocence Project.

The partnership is funded by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the Justice Department and will be the first of its kind in the state to review the cases of people imprisoned for crimes they may not have committed.

The new unit will also attempt to determine frequent causes of wrongful convictions to prevent such cases and potentially identify who actually committed the crime in some cases.