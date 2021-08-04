Cousins to Return to the Vikings On Thurday

Been on COVID/Reserve List

EAGAN, Minn — Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed starting quarterback Kirk Cousins will be back practicing at training camp on Thursday. It ends a five-day isolation period and testing negative four times for COVID after being a close contact on the NFL’s reserve list.

Zimmer did not know when rookie Kellen Mond would be back. Since he tested positive and is out for at least 10 days.

Second year QB, Nate Stanley also comes back Thursday.