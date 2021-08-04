Minnesota prosecutor charged with sexually assaulting child

FOLEY, Minn. – The top prosecutor in a Minnesota county is facing three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 16.

Benton County Attorney Philip Miller, of Rice, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, court documents show.

The statement of probable cause says police learned of the allegations in January.

Miller denied touching the victim in a sexual manner.