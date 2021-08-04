Neighbors Hear Loud Bangs As SWAT Helps Execute Search Warrant in Fargo

1/1

FARGO, N.D. — Loud bangs are heard in a south Fargo neighborhood as Red River Valley SWAT helps the Narcotics Unit with a search warrant.

Flash Sound Devices were used around 7 Wednesday morning in the 900 block of 4th Avenue South.

27-year-old Bradley Moderow and 38-year-old Michael Mead Jr., both of Fargo, were arrested for probation violations.

A stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia were found during the search.

Fargo Police say the drug investigation is ongoing and the men could face more charges and there could be additional arrests.