We Fest set to begin Thursday near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – As thousands of people arrive in Detroit Lakes for WE Fest, travel in the area is expected to be congested.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to slow down and plan for delays. County Highway 22 will be closed to northbound traffic beginning Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce offers a shuttle service that allows festival goers to park at the Becker County Fairgrounds. Pedestrians are advised not to walk along area highways.

County Highway 22 will be closed to Northbound traffic beginning Thursday at 10am.