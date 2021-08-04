Woman charged with DUI after crash downs utility poles in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a Fargo woman was arrested for DUI Wednesday morning after she lost control of her vehicle and hit two utility poles in downtown Fargo.

Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash on 1st Ave. N. and 11th St. N. More than 3100 Xcel Energy customers lost power after the car downed two power poles, damaged a third pole and sheered off overhead power lines.

The driver, identified as 36 year-old Kristina Jo Budke, was traveling west at a high rate of speed and lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N.

Budke was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

She was cited and released for DUI. Additional charges are possible.