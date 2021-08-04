Woman charged with DUI after crash downs utility poles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a Fargo woman was arrested for DUI Wednesday morning after she lost control of her vehicle and hit two utility poles in downtown Fargo.
Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash on 1st Ave. N. and 11th St. N. More than 3100 Xcel Energy customers lost power after the car downed two power poles, damaged a third pole and sheered off overhead power lines.
The driver, identified as 36 year-old Kristina Jo Budke, was traveling west at a high rate of speed and lost control of her vehicle in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. N.
Budke was transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
She was cited and released for DUI. Additional charges are possible.