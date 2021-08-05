Fargo Police report outlines use of force, personnel complaints

FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department’s Professional Accountability Unit conducted 65 use of force reviews involving 84 officers from Jan. 1 to June 30.

The report says that out of 65 reviews, 60 were found to be within policy, 4 were unfounded, and 1 was found to be outside of policy. Unfounded means a claim of injury was made, but the use of force review could not substantiate an injury or the incident did not happen as claimed.

According to the report, use of force occurred in less than 1% of 47,927 calls for service, including 5% of 1,285 physical arrests. Use of force was outside of policy in 1 incident.

The department also investigated 55 personnel complaints, involving 60 department members. Five complaints involved 2 members. There were 49 complaints initiated internally and 6 were initiated by members of the community.

32 complaints were sustained, 5 were exonerated and 14 are still pending. The remaining complaints were not sustained, incomplete or procedural. Discipline included oral and written reprimands, additional training and suspension. Two officers were suspended.

The department reviewed 10 crashes, 1 pursuit, and 2 tire deflation device deployments. 6 of the crashes were considered preventable.

Fargo Police 2021_mid-year_professional_accountability_unit_report