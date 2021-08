LIVE: WE Fest Returns

WE Fest Runs August 5-7 In Detroit Lakes

WE Fest is back after taking 2020 off. We talk to WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke about the excitement surrounding the return to the Soo Pass Ranch, and what fans will find different after the festival took a year off.

Find out more about WE Fest and getting tickets for this year and next year by clicking here.