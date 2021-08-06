Attorney says Mister Money employee who shot at getaway car did nothing wrong

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The attorney for a Fargo pawnshop employee who fired shots at the car of a fleeing armed robber says prosecutors made the wrong decision in charging him with reckless endangerment.

Craig Richie represents Kyle Ramsey, an employee of Mister Money, which was robbed at gunpoint on June 10. “They’re sincerely wrong on this. This will not be settled out of court on some reduced charge. The man did nothing wrong. He was protecting his friend,” Richie said.

“You think of reckless endangerment as you fire a weapon into a football crowd. That’s one thing. This is not the case by any means at all and is certainly provoked.”

Mister Money owner Daryn Kapaun says Ramsey fired shots through the back windows of the robber’s car so police would be able to find it. The car had been stolen.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto is charged with four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and three counts of theft. Havisto is also accused of robbing the 13th Ave. Walmart and a Casey’s convenience store.