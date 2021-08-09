Burgum waives restrictions on livestock, hay and water transportation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order waiving hour restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay, water and livestock.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor says 14% of North Dakota is in exceptional drought, 46% in extreme drought, 38% in severe drought and 2% in moderate drought. The National Weather Service expects drought conditions to persist into the fall.

Burgum says livestock producers running short on water and feed have been forced to sell off parts of their herds or bring in supplemental supplies, including from out of state.

“Ensuring that supplemental water and feed can be delivered in a timely fashion is critical for North Dakota ranchers struggling with shortages of both due to devastating drought,” Burgum said.

“With no relief from extremely dry conditions in sight, waiving the hours of service will allow commercial haulers to move the additional food and water that livestock producers need to maintain their herds and make it easier for ranchers to move their herds.”