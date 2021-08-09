Idaho child porn suspect may have victims in North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR) – An Idaho man accused of sexually exploiting children and producing child porn in Alaska, could have additional victims in North Dakota or Idaho.

That’s according to the FBI.

According to federal court documents, 39-year-old Christopher Panagiotou-Scigliano made a minor engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child porn.

The man has been indicted in Alaska.

He is also charged with the sexual abuse of multiple child victims in Idaho.