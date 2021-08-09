Minneapolis Police offers reward in shooting of three children

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Police Department is offering a $180,000 reward in the investigations into the shootings of three children.

The reward is the largest in Minnesota history and will be featured in a billboard campaign launching later this week.

The three children were unintended targets of gun violence between rival gangs, according to the department.

Minneapolis has experienced a rise in violence and property crime in the past year.

The police department is more than 200 officers below its authorized strength due mostly to a wave of retirements and disability leaves following George Floyd’s death.