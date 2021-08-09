Organizations suggest safety improvements to Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – State and local organizations taking part in the City of Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program Study Group discuss who should take it over if it continues and how to make it more safe.

Many taking part in the program suggested Fargo Park District take control of the program from Fargo Police because hunting happens on its properties.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department isn’t interested because its closest office to Fargo is in Jamestown and it only has two staff members.

To make hunting more safe, having penalties for people leaving their stands up past hunting deadlines and mandating hunters wear harnesses was discussed.

Fargo Police suggested only taking part in the program in the future for investigating possible hunting infractions and training hunters on the rules.