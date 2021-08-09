West Fargo Rattlers 13U teams heads to Jamestown, NY.

A local youth baseball team is beating the odds this year and making a run to be champions at the Babe Ruth world series

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR)

The West Fargo Rattlers won the 13-year-old Midwest Plains Regional game last Sunday and are preparing to take a trip to Jamestown, New York to play in the Babe Ruth World Series.

The Rattlers’ season had its ups and down but the team was still able to prevail.

“Right away we had one of our top pitchers go down in the third game of the year with a broken elbow we kind of had to figure things out from there some of the guys had to step up and they did a great job of it,” said head coach Kellen Bjone.

“This team is a completely new team this year a lot of new kids who are playing with us this year and they really have brought into what us coaches have told them,” said coach Jon Ohleen.

Behind every swing and pitch shows the hard work and dedication these boys put in this season.

“I mean you kind of just have to step up and make the plays you might not usually make and you just have to be a team and play together,” said Jackson Narum.

“You know baseball is a fun game you have you highs you have your lows this team has done a very good job of keeping it more level they haven’t got to high and they haven’t got to low when they are down,” said Ohleen.

The team leaves for Jamestown Wednesday morning and will be having a fundraiser at Blaze’s Pizza on Tuesday from 4-8 for traveling expenses.

West Fargo will play the host team Jamestown at 7 Saturday night and the Babe Ruth World Series goes until August 21st.