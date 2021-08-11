Altru mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Altru Health System says staff, physicians, volunteers and students, regardless of work locations, will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or complete an exemption process by November 15.

The Grand Forks-based Altru says employees can request an exemption for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. Those who have an approved exemption will be required to complete education modules, undergo regular testing for COVID19 and follow other safety measures.

Altru says more than 100 health systems across the nation are choosing vaccination due to rising cases of COVID-19, low vaccination rates and the pending threat of variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 99.5% of hospital deaths in the U.S. are from unvaccinated individuals. Those who are unvaccinated also are at higher risk of transmitting disease to others.