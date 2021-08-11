Fargo Public School Board approves mask mandate

FARGO (KVRR) – Face coverings for all staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status or community transmission rates will be required in Fargo Public Schools.

The Fargo School Board approved the policy Tuesday. The vote was 6-3.

A letter from Superintendent Rupak Gandhi says masks are also required for all riders and drivers on Fargo Public Schools transportation, including school buses and activity buses due to a federal requirement.

COVID-19 exposure guidelines say that if one or both individuals are unmasked there will be a 14-day quarantine. Contacts may released from quarantine after 10 days if there no symptoms, or after day 7 with a negative test collected on day 5 or later.

Fully vaccinated contacts with no symptoms will not require quarantine, but should monitor for symptoms. Mask-to-mask exposure will also not require quarantine.

Gandhi says if recommendations change, Fargo Public Schools “will adapt accordingly.”

So far, masks have not been mandated in West Fargo Public Schools and Moorhead Public Schools.