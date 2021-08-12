4th Annual Food Truck Feed benefits United Way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People brought their appetites to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota to help contribute to a good cause.

The Blues hosting its fourth annual Eat United Food Truck Feed featuring seven local food vendors.

People got the opportunity to taste everything from tacos to Philly cheese-steaks to even some BBQ.

A portion of the food sales will be going towards supporting United Way of Cass-Clay.

“United way of Cass-Clay supports so many organizations in our local community Cass and Clay and we just had the opportunity to reach their goals which is a lot of going ahead and helping with that poverty and homelessness in our community,” Blue Cross Blue Shield Wellness Advisor JoVal Wettlaufer said.

You can still contribute to United Way of Cass Clay through its website.