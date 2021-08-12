Annual event gives local kids in need a back-to-school shopping spree

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A tradition that’s taken place over the past three years is back.

Red River Valley Lodge #1 of the Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual back-to-school shopping spree for kids in need.

The new school year is around the corner but not every student has the necessary tools and supplies needed to succeed in the classroom.

Around 40 kids from across the metro were chosen to go on a $200 shopping spree with police officers at Walmart on 55nd Avenue South in Fargo.

They were able to pick out back-to-school supplies, clothes, shoes and whatever else their heart desired.

The shoppers are also usually treated to a lunch following the event but that had to be canceled because of the pandemic.

West Fargo Community Engagement Ofc. Rhonda Jorgensen says the night isn’t just about shopping.

She says it’s a way for local kids to interact with police officers in a positive setting and that the officers have just as much fun as the kids do.

“They enjoy it. Every year, it’s the same ones and then, you know, they tell the new hires about like, ‘Hey, this is really fun. This is a good thing.’ The kids come, they’re paired up with an officer. They’re given a gift card for $200. They spend that time with the police officers one-on-one laughing, joking, shopping. They really get to experience that police officers, they’re just people,” Jorgensen said.

Masks were optional for the shoppers and officers.

The event usually takes place at the Walmart on 13th Avenue South in Fargo, but Jorgensen says this year, for no particular reason, they’ve decided to switch things up.