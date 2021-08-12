CDC raises Cass County transmission level from Substantial to High

FARGO (KVRR) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has placed Cass County in the highest risk category for COVID-19 transmission rates.

Cass County joins 2469 other US counties with a “High Transmission” designation, driven by low vaccination rates and a higher transmission rate for the Delta variant.

On Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County stood at 242 cases, compared to just 20 active cases on July 1. Active cases continue to span all age groups, including children under twelve who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

According to CDC, the Delta variant has become the predominant variant, accounting for over 90% of cases in August. The North Dakota Dept. of Health also confirms the Delta variant as the likely predominant variant in North Dakota.

In recent weeks, children under age 12 made up a substantially higher proportion of overall infections. That trend that is expected to continue.

In accordance with CDC guidance, Fargo Cass Public Health continues to recommend a layered approach to prevention for the community, including masking in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, social distancing, adequate ventilation, and handwashing to help control the spread of COVID-19.