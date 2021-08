KVRR is LIVE from the Town of the Year, Osnabrock, ND

OSNABROCK, ND (KVRR) — KVRR celebrates our 2021 Town of the Year.

Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec and Morning anchor Adam Ladwig are reporting all day from Osnabrock, North Dakota.

Watch for Facebook LIVE. Join them LIVE from Osnabrock tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m.

We’ll also have special coverage on our day in the Town of the Year Sunday night on KVRR Local News at 9:00 p.m.