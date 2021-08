Three-year-girl dies in accidental shooting, gun fired by 5-year-old

BENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A three-year-old girl has died in an accidental shooting in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was shot by a five-year-old boy at a home in Bena.

Family members were rushing the girl to the hospital in Deer River when they were met by an ambulance.

The girl died at the hospital.

Deputies and Leech Lake Tribal Police responded to the call shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.