Downtown Fargo Hosts Return of FM Pride Parade

FM Pride weekend had a rainbow effect this year

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — People from all ages, nationalities and backgrounds have lined the streets of downtown Fargo in order to welcome back the annual FM pride parade.

The parade included floats, signs, and people tossed candy to show their support of the LBGTQ+ community.

“We were so excited to be able to put the parade back on not just for us and the LGBTQ community but for fargo moorhead in general because i think everybody loves a parade,” said Julie Sillers, the Pride Parade coordinator.

“Pride is just so important so glad that our community is serious about it and they make it a big deal really show that our community is supportive of everyone,” Ericka Morlam said.

People in the parade were able to be free and accepted for who they truly are.

“Making sure that our community hear every body’s voice and is inclusive of everyone in this its such a big deal especially north dakota and the midwest. For it to grow here like this is just wonderful,” said Codi Nowacki.

Local businesses like Jasper Hotel showed support for the LGBTQ+ community by creating a unique cocktail for people to try and donating $2 from each drink to the FM pride collective.

“So pride is very important to us we tell all our employees that we just want you to be who you are It really shows that you care about the community that you want to be fully integrated with the area that you are in and with us, particularly in Fargo it shows that we are not just a hotel, we are not just on broadway,” stated Mackenzie Meier, a Restaurant manager at Jasper Hotel.

“Seeing all the businesses that are supportive and just all the people come out and it wasn’t that long ago that it wasn’t a thing so it was just beautiful,” said Becky Lavoie.