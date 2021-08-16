Amazon warehouse expected to be completed in Sept. or Oct. according to Mayor Mahoney

Mahoney and City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn recently took a tour of what the company calls a Fulfillment Center.

“It’s just the efficiency Amazon builds into their buildings, how they’re going to move things around, the amount of equipment and then what is going to happen when they move all the things that they are going to ship out, they know what they are doing, it’s really impressive,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney said Amazon offers educational-advancement and covers some of the tuition. “They do have some education sites where you can do education and advance yourself if you want, they do pay some tuition for employees, so there are some unique things where they’re thinking about how to keep their employees and how to retain them, also how to increase their skillset, so I think we are going to be pleasantly surprised,” the mayor added.

At more than 1 million square feet, the building is believed to be the largest in North Dakota. Construction costs have been estimated at $100 million to $120-million.

The warehouse is on 110 acres of land north of Hector International Airport and east of I-29.