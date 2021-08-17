Public gives input on Island Park Pool renovations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Park District has looked over surveys on Island Park pool renovations.

Now they get to hear people’s suggestions at a public meeting.

The pool is in its 44th year of operation and has drain and plumbing issues.

The Park District has money set away in its preliminary 2022 budget for renovations.

Features talked about include a zero depth entry, water slides, a lazy river and a splash pad.

The main concerns from the public include keeping the historical look of Island Park and not making it into a water park.

“You will be destroying history when you renovate this pool. And I’m really happy to hear that the important historical wall is being maintained,” A woman said.

“I would include the visual appearance would provide some historic look,” A man said.

The four renovation options discussed cost up to $15,355,000. Click here for more information on renovation plans.