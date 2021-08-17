Suspects who fled into cornfield arrested near Argusville



ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – The search has ended for two people wanted after they were found on private property and slammed into a car near Argusville.

Around 8:00 Monday morning, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says a man and woman drove onto the property. The owner doesn’t live there so he has relatives watching over the property.

“The individuals who were monitoring the property for the land owner approached them to see why they were out on the property and when they did that the vehicle that the individuals were in struck the other vehicle and then tried to flee,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

The two suspects then fled into a nearby cornfield which prompted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to bring in K9s and an airplane to locate the suspects.

“I think it’s crazy. Especially with corn this tall you could run for a while in one direction and still be in the same spot that you were,” said Ranch Hand Reed Volden said.

Volden adds there has been some suspicious activity around the area.

“Thefts going on around this area with farms in the past few weeks. So, that’s what I heard from other people, but nothing to this extreme,” added Volden.

Jahner says the pair were arrested near where the day-long law enforcement search had been concentrated.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Mommsen of Halstad and 51-year-old Joellen Hanson of Twin Valley were taken in custody.

A tip about a suspicious male at the intersection of county roads 34 and 81 tipped off authorities to their location. Hanson was spotted in a farm yard.

Sheriff Jahner says the man and woman were not cooperative and were refusing to give deputies their names.